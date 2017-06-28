WENATCHEE — Celebrate the Independence Day holiday with the seventh annual River Run on the Fourth.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and will start and end at Pybus Market. The two courses — 5K and 10K — are on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail. Walkers are also encouraged to participate.

Packet pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. July 3 at Pybus on the concourse.

Each participant receives a commemorative shirt and a race medal.

To register, visit events.com/r/en_US/registration/river-run-on-the-fourth-5k–10k-wenatchee-july-25122.

For more information, contact Steve Maher at 630-2090 or visit runwenatchee.com.