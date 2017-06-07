School hosts soccer match

ORONDO — The Waterville/Orondo United soccer team faced off with a team from the Omak/Okanogan area in a match played June 3 at Orondo School.

The match marks the first time the Waterville/Orondo youth team, coached by Armando Davila, has hosted a home field match with an out-of-town competitor, according to a news release from the school.

With limited soccer facilities in the area, the Waterville/Orondo team had trouble finding an available location for the invitational match.

Orondo School offered its newly upgraded facility made possible by a donation from the Auvil Fruit Co. With this support, the school was able to purchase regulation size goals and striping equipment to mark boundaries and designate the playing field.

The match ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of Omak/Okanogan.