Shocker athletes honored at Crimson Awards
Posted by Empire Press on Jun 7, 2017 in All Content, Communities, News, Schools, Sports, Waterville | Comments Off on Shocker athletes honored at Crimson Awards
Waterville and Mansfield communities gathered June 2 to pay tribute to Shocker athletes at the 2017 Crimson Awards.
All photos provided by Stephanie Stibal
Jacob Stibal, Male Athlete of the Year, and most valuable for baseball. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Cole Koenig, best defense and most inspirational for basketball. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Haley Henson, most valuable for cheerleading. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Sarah Mullen, most improved for volleyball. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Hannah Hughes, Female Athlete of the Year, Coaches Award for volleyball, most valuable for basketball, and most valuable for track and field. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Johnny Mullen, most valuable for basketball, and most inspirational and most valuable for track and field. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Lexi Deishl, most inspirational for basketball, and most improved for track and field. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Ariana Salcido, most improved for basketball, and most valuable for softball. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Drew Koenig, most inspirational for volleyball, most inspirational for softball, and outstanding leader for cheerleading. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Ruben Salcido, Coach of the Year. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Tanner Marden, most inspirational and most valuable for football, and most valuable for baseball. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Tristen Marden, Rookie of the Year for basketball, and most improved for football. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Mac Finkbeiner receives the Super Fan Award. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Haylee Newcomb (most dedicated for cheerleading) with assistant cheer coach Kaionni Burke and cheer coach Tasha Palmquist. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Riley Voie (Coaches Award for track) shakes hands with assistant coach Seth Normington. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Justine Clements (coaches award for volleyball and second team captain for basketball) shakes hands with assistant basketball coach Brycen Greenwood. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Kayden Browning (Rookie of the Year for basketball) with coach Derek Browning. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Rochelle Laney (most valuable for volleyball and first team captain for basketball) with coach Kieth Finkbeiner looking on. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Brooke Simmons (most inspirational for track) with coach Justin Grillo. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)
Stefanie Capi (left); and Evelyn Negrete, most improved for cheerleading. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)