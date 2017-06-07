Shockers honored at Crimson Awards

Team of the Year honors was shared between the girls track team and the girls basketball team. From left, Ariana Salcido, basketball; Alyssa Hansen, basketball; Justine Clements, basketball; Sarah Mullen, basketball/track; Hannah Hughes, basketball/track; Jessi Ring, basketball; Lexi Dieshl, basketball/track; Brooke Simmons, basketball/track; and Athletic Director Tayn Kendrick. (Provided photo/Stephanie Stibal)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield combined sports departments honored their own during the fifth annual Crimson Awards June 2.

The evening started with dinner catered by Teresa Ruud, owner of the Checker Tablecloth Cafe. Emcee was Kieth Finkbeiner, high school history teacher and head coach of the girls basketball program. There were about 150 family members, friends, students, school staff and community members in attendance.

Guest speaker was Duane Biggar. Biggar and his wife Betty moved to Waterville in 1969 and are both avid Shocker sports fans. Throughout their years in Waterville, their children and grandchildren have participated in Shocker sports.

Biggar spoke about how students being active in any school activities make them winners, and how in sports winning, losing and hard work go together. He noted that school athletes not only work hard at their sport but have to work hard at keeping up their grades.

The first award presented was for Super Fan. Audience votes were cast for the seven nominees by cell phone. The winner was kindergarten student Mac Finkbeiner.

Male Athlete of the Year was junior Jacob Stibal. Sophomore Hannah Hughes was named Female Athlete of the Year. Ruben Salcido, coach of the girls softball team, was named Coach of the Year. Team of the Year honors was a tie between the girls track team and the girls basketball team.

The Legacy Team Award is given to any team of any year that has left a legacy of achievement for Waterville School. This year the Legacy Team was the 1950-51 boys basketball team for having made it to the state tournament and winning a game. Members of that team in attendance were Harold Badten and Arvene Rinker.

Football head coach Mike Gray thanked assistant coaches Del Mires, Kieth Finkbeiner and Tayn Kendrick. Football awards announced were Tanner Marden, most inspirational and most valuable; and Tristen Marden, most improved.

Girls volleyball head coach Heather Hughes thanked her assistant coach Shea Parker. Hughes commented about how respectful and courteous her players were as a reflection of good parenting. Volleyball awards went to Drew Koenig, most inspirational; Sarah Mullen, most improved; and Rochelle Laney, most valuable. The Coaches Award went to Hannah Hughes and Justine Clements.

Girls softball coach Ruben Salcido (who works in Omak, lives in Mansfield, and drives to Waterville for practices) thanked his assistant coach Sherri Tinchure and volunteer coach assistant Addie Tonseth. Awards were presented to Drew Koenig, most inspirational; Cithlali Chavez, most improved; and Ariana Salcido, most valuable. Salcido was named First Team All-League and in one game pitched 20 strikeouts out of 21 batters.

Boys baseball head coach Damian Smith and assistant coach Andy Stibal praised their team and handed out 11 letter awards. Honors went to Shaun Marchand, most inspirational; Gannon Gormley, most improved; and Jacob Stibal and Tanner Marden, most valuable. Stibal was named to the First Team All-League had two home runs on the season. Marden hit two grand-slams.

Cheerleader head coach Tasha Palmquist handed out awards to the varsity cheer squad. Awards went to Evelyn Negrete, most improved; Haylee Newcomb, most dedicated; Drew Koenig, outstanding leader; and Haley Henson, most valuable.

Boys basketball head coach Heath Jordan thanked junior varsity coach Derek Browning, and C-squad coach Josh Barnes for their dedication to the basketball program. Rookie of the Year honors was shared by Tristen Marden and Kayden Browning. Other basketball awards went to Mauricio Negrete, most improved; Cole Koenig, best defense and most inspirational; and Johnny Mullen, most valuable. Mullen averaged 15 points and nine rebounds per game.

Girls basketball head coach Kieth Finkbeiner praised the girls for their hard work and efforts during the season. Basketball awards were presented to Rochelle Laney, first team captain; Justine Clements, second team captain; Lexi Deishl, most inspirational; Ariana Salcido, most improved; and Hannah Hughes, most valuable.

Head track and field coach Justin Grillo and assistant coach Seth Normington gave out 12 letter awards. Other awards went to Johnny Mullen, most inspirational and most valuable; and Ben Garnica, most improved. On the girls team, awards went to Brooke Simmons, most inspirational; Lexi Deishl, most improved; and Hannah Hughes, most valuable. Deishl set a district pole vault record at 11 feet and placed second at state. Hughes placed 10th in discus at the state meet, third place in the long jump, and sixth place in the 100 meters. The Coaches Award went to freshman Riley Voie.

Special recognition for earning at least 10 sports letters in one’s high school athletic career was given to senior Haylee Newcomb, who has received 12 letters.

Much appreciation was expressed to Terry Connors, “scorekeeper extraordinaire,” for volunteering as record/scorekeeper for the girls’ sports and the boys’ basketball teams. Acknowledgements were also given to Athletic Director and Elementary School Principal Tayn Kendrick.

Click here to see more on the Crimson Awards