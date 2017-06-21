Waterville Days is coming July 7-8

Jumpers Flats Band includes Justin Grillo, Josh Barnes, Jeff Smoke, David Barnes, Dean Longanecker and Keith Jorgensen. (Provided photo/Josh Barnes)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Days is coming July 7 and 8. The festivities will be at Pioneer Park starting with a Spaghetti Feed catered by Douglas County Fire Department volunteers from 5 to 7 p.m. July 7. Music and entertainment will be provided by Jumpers Flats, a local musical group, on stage from 6 to 9 p.m. that evening. Admission and parking is free on both days.

Jumpers Flats started in 2011 in Waterville, and has become known for their old and new country music. Instead of being paid for their time on stage the group will be donating their money to the Waterville Swimming Pool for a new sound system. Members of the group are Dave Barnes, drums; Justin Grillo, guitar; Dean Longanecker, bass guitar; Josh Barnes, lead guitar; Jeff Smoke, keyboard and lead vocals; and Keith Jorgensen, harmonica and back-up vocals.

According to Josh Barnes, their mission is, “To play music together as long as we can.” The group will also be opening for the Neal McCoy concert during the NCW fair, and are scheduled to play at the Okanogan County Fair this year.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. at Pioneer Park with live entertainment, arts and crafts booths, concessions and food in the park. Vendors include the Waterville Lions with their hamburgers and the Federated Church Guild with their pie and ice cream. Activities for kids will include a bouncy house, L-Bow the Clown, and the Story Barn. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will go through downtown Waterville on Highway 2.

The Thin Air 5K run will begin at 9 a.m. with participants meeting at the park at 7 a.m. to pick up their race packets and t-shirts. Anyone is welcome to join. This is not a competition, but rather a fun way to mentally challenge yourself or just be a part of the fun. To register go to thinair5k.racewire.com, find them on Facebook or call Terry McCurry at 885-3341. Sponsors of the race are Central Washington Grain Growers, Waterville Family Grocery, the Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge, the Douglas County PUD, and the Waterville Main Street Association. Proceeds from the race will go to Waterville Youth Sports (sports for kids in grades K-5).

The horseshoe tournament has been a long-time event at Waterville Days and will begin at 9 a.m. Those interested in participating must come to register from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and each participant must have their own horseshoes.

According to Dave Barnes, horseshoe tournament coordinator, “Waterville’s horseshoe pit is the best pit in Central Washington.”

Thirty years ago, several volunteers from the community built the existing horseshoe pit and it has been maintained as an official horseshoe tournament pit. If there is enough interest throughout the day there will be a round robin, with each player putting in $5 to play.

Another long-time event at Waterville Days is the Antique & Classic Car show at the south side of the park. Sign-in begins at 8 a.m. with awards at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact Nevin Schmidt at 670-4104 or Bob Regan 670-0867.

Throughout the town of Waterville there will be several garage sales going on all day. The proceeds from the garage sales will go to fund the Washington D.C. trip for students at Waterville Schools.

Across from the park at United Lutheran Church there will be a specialty car show in the parking lot. A Quilt Show will be held at the church from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilters who would like to exhibit their quilts can contact Alice Dawson at 421-6987 or Kathie McMahon at 745-9306.