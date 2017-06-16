Waterville High School Class of 2017 Posted by Communities, Graduation, News, Schools, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville High School Class of 2017 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 16, 2017 in All Content

Here is the Class of 2017 — graduates of Waterville High School and forever Shockers.

The following snapshots provide a sense of reflection and anticipation for the graduating class.

All photos are by Damian Smith/Waterville High School

Alfonso Bravo Garibay

Parents: Alberto Bravo and Maria E. Garibay

Career and education plans: Automobile mechanic, Wenatchee Valley College.

Activities, clubs and athletics: B.A.D.D. Club

Favorite memory at WHS: Going to school to hang out with my friends.

People to thank for support during high school: Mrs. Moomaw for helping me a lot with my scholarships.

Johnathan Derrow

Parents: Stacey Blevins and Wayne Derrow

Career and education plans: I plan to take a gap year, then hopefully go to school for collision repair and custom fabrication.

Activities, clubs and athletics: I have participated in FFA all four years of high school, and I was in FCCLA for the first three.

Favorite memory at WHS: I haven’t really had the chance to make any memories.

People to thank for support during high school: Mom and grandma.

Cora Dills

Parents: Jim Dills and Melissa Mires

Career and education plans: To take a gap year then join an apprenticeship with the PUD to become a hydromechanic or go to cosmetology school and eventually own my own salon and a cafe of the side.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Four years of softball, three-year cheerleader, F.O.R. Club.

Favorite memory at WHS: Leading cheers in front of crowds.

People to thank for support during high school: My parents who got me through hard times in school. My friends for making great memories with, and my teachers for giving me the education and also putting up with my sassy attitude.

Jose Felix Gamino

Parent: Erika Gamino

Career and education plans: Psychology. Education plans would be two years in a community college and then finish up the rest at a university.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Working on the sidewalk for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

Favorite memory at WHS: Meeting my friends.

People to thank for support during high school: Mr. Lopez and Mr. Mullen as well as my parents.

Basilisa Jimenez

Parents: Maria Jimenez and Jose Jimenez

Career and education plans: I plan attending Bellevue Community College during the fall of 2017 and earn my Associate of Arts in diagnostic sonography ultrasound. After completing my first two years, I plan on transferring to Seattle University and receiving my bachelor’s. After completing my post secondary education, I plan on staying in the Seattle area and working at a hospital.

Activities, clubs and athletics: B.A.D.D. Club junior and senior year, class secretary 9th-11th grade year, and during my senior year I was the ASB assistant secretary. I have participated in volleyball my freshman and senior year and softball-fastpitch from my freshman to my senior year.

Favorite memory at WHS: The moment I grew out of my comfort zone.

People to thank for support during high school: I would like to thank my mom and sister and Mr. Ryan Kuhl.

Drew Koenig

Parents: James Koenig and Cindy Simons

Career and education plans: Attend Lake Washington Institute of Technology to acquire my bachelor’s in nursing.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Volleyball, basketball, softball, cheer, swim team, Girl Scouts.

Favorite memory at WHS: Cheering for our sports teams.

People to thank for support during high school: My family, friends, teachers and community.

Rochelle Laney

Parents: Linda Abrahamse and Jeffrey Laney

Career and education plans: Go to Wenatchee Valley College for two years and receive my Associate of Arts degree. I will then transfer to a four year university to get my bachelor’s degree in accounting. After that, I’ll take my Certified Public Accountant test as the last step to becoming a certified accountant.

Activities, clubs and athletics: I have played varsity basketball and volleyball all four years of high school.

Favorite memory at WHS: When my team went to state for volleyball in 2016.

People to thank for support during high school: My family and my teachers have supported me through everything and pushed me to be the best I can be.

Shaun Bon Marchand

Parents: Collette Simmons and Kevin Marchand

Career and education plans: I plan on attending Wenatchee Valley College then transfer to Eastern Washington University and study on their sports med program and also their physical therapist program.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Young Life, B.A.D.D. Club, DECA, football, basketball, baseball.

Favorite memory at WHS: Being a part of the Waterville family and making new friends and going to district in baseball since 9th grade year. It’s a fun experience to learn about more baseball.

People to thank for support during high school: My parents, friends.

Tanner Marden

Parents: David and Michelle Marden

Career and education plans: Attend line school at Spokane Community College, hopefully work for the PUD in the future.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Football, basketball, baseball, Young Life, ASB representative, volunteer firefighter, FFA and 4-H.

Favorite memory at WHS: Being around awesome people, and playing sports.

People to thank for support during high school: All my coaches through junior high and high school, and my teachers for making me smarter but most importantly Mr. Daratha for helping me pass my biology test so I could graduate.

Dillon W. McCullough

Parents: Frances and Larry McCullough

Career and education plans: I plan to attend Wenatchee Valley College and earn my Associate of Arts degree then I’m going to transfer to a university and earn my master’s and possibly my Ph.D in anthropology.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Young Life, Leadership class, Lighthouse Team, football in grades 9-11, and baseball in 9th grade.

Favorite memory at WHS: Playing football is by far my best memory, because of all the friends it helped me make along the way.

People to thank for support during high school: I’d like to thank my family for always pushing me to keep my grades above a C and always helping me make that happen. I’d also like to thank two good friends of mine, Mat DeShazer and Andy Caballero for making school a more fun experience for me.

Aitana Myrbo

Parents: Kevin and Leesa Myrbo

Career and education plans: Become an English major and get a job at a publishing company.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Drama Club, F.O.R. Club, Lighthouse, and Leadership.

Favorite memory at WHS: Going to WE Day with my friends and sister.

People to thank for support during high school: Parents and siblings.

Evelyn Negrete-Bravo

Parents: Alfredo Negrete and Irma Bravo

Career and education plans: During the fall of 2017, I will attend University of Washington-Bothell to earn my RN-BSN nursing degree. Only 30-35 students (8 percent that apply) get accepted into this program, and I am proud to be one of them!

Activities, clubs and athletics: Class vice president, class president, B.A.D.D. Club vice president, ASB president, softball/fastpitch, cheerleader.

Favorite memory at WHS: My favorite memory would be overcoming my fear of heights by being a flyer for cheer. As flyer, I was put into extensions which were about 7-8 feet taller than what I am used to.

People to thank for support during high school: I would like to thank Mr. Damian Smith, Mr. Lance Young and my parents for everything they have done for me.

Haylee Mirage Newcomb-Henson

Parents: Keri and Jason Henson

Career and education plans: Independence University, respiratory therapy.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Cheer, softball, Young Life.

Favorite memory at WHS: Cheering at the Tonasket basketball game with my cheer family!

People to thank for support during high school: My mom and dad, Mr. Daratha, Lauren W.

Jesus Ochoa

Parents: Jesus Ochoa and Griselda Casillas

Career and education plans: Journeyman, Wenatchee Valley College.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Soccer, football.

Favorite memory at WHS: Hanging out with my friends all day.

People to thank for support during high school: My dad. He would always give me good advice, set great examples by being a hard worker, and he told me to go to school at all times.

Jeramiah Preugschat

Parents: Cera Moore and Jeremy Preugschat

Career and education plans: I plan to go to Big Bend Community College and get my CDL, and after that go to work with my dad.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Young Life, soccer, basketball, football, baseball, wrestling, Knowledge Bowl and FFA.

Favorite memory at WHS: My favorite memory is going to old men’s basketball and getting into it with Mr. Fink during the games.

People to thank for support during high school: My family, friends and myself.

Kierra Rainbolt

Parents: Sara Monk and Ryan Rainbolt

Career and education plans: I plan on having a gap year before attending Capella University to obtain a bachelor’s in psychology.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Outdoor activities, child care, Waterville Drama Club.

Favorite memory at WHS: Breaking out of my bubble. I was very shy and awkward, but after these six years of going to school at Waterville I am comfortable with who I am and being myself.

People to thank for support during high school: I would definitely have to thank my family and friends for all the years of continuous support, and the teachers that helped me get to where I am today.

Jesus Ruiz

Parents: Jesus Ruiz and Judith Ruiz

Career and education plans: Attend Wenatchee Valley College and take an automotive technical class to become a diesel mechanic.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Varsity football for four years, basketball for three years and baseball for two years.

Favorite memory at WHS: My favorite memory at WHS has to be when I won the Junior Boy of The Year in 2016.

People to thank for support during high school: The people I have to thank for all my support at WHS are my parents for all their help and always being there for me when I needed them, my teachers for always wanting the best for me and helping me out when I need help, and Mrs. Moomaw for all her help in all the scholarships.

Seth Sampson

Parents: Seth and Diana Sampson

Career and education plans: I plan on attending Wenatchee Valley College, for the purpose of achieving a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) based degree.

Activities, clubs and athletics: Involvement within the following clubs: B.A.D.D, DECA and Lighthouse Team. I was also involved in football as well as track my junior year of high school.

Favorite memory at WHS: Attending a variety of classes and learning about the surrounding area and history of Waterville.

People to thank for support during high school: My teachers, and parents especially for helping keep my work ethic high, and my employers for helping me work around hours to accommodate school.

Lauren Wiederspohn

Parents: Bryan Wiederspohn and Robin Hardaway

Career and education plans: Missionary, attending Bethany Global University. I will get degrees in intercultural ministries, Biblical theology and early childhood education.

Activities, clubs and athletics: B.A.D.D Club, Young Life, cheerleading, barista at Highway 2 Brew Espresso.

Favorite memory at WHS: Building relationships with all of my classmates.

People to thank for support during high school: I’d like to thank my family and friends who have stuck by me in the highs and lows of my high school experience.

Brook Wright

Parents: Robin and Claude Wright

Career and education plans: I plan to go to WVC for two years to study human psychology and elementary education then transfer to a university to finish getting my bachelor’s degree.

Activities, clubs and athletics: I have been in the F.O.R. Club, a part of the Lighthouse Team, and for activities I like to do things outside such as exploring.

Favorite memory at WHS: My favorite memory at Waterville is the homecoming week days. I love dressing up with my friends and going all out, taking pictures and doing the games at the assemblies.

People to thank for support during high school: Throughout school my friends have helped me get through the day, my family has been there and understanding, and my favorite teacher is Kimberly Landon.