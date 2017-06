Waterville High School Graduation 2017 Posted by Communities, Graduation, News, Schools, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville High School Graduation 2017 Posted by Empire Press on Jun 16, 2017 in All Content

Commencement ceremonies were held June 10

for the 20 members of Waterville High School’s Class of 2017.

All photos are by Damian Smith/Waterville High School