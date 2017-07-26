Celebrate the Entiat River Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Celebrate the Entiat River Posted by Empire Press on Jul 26, 2017 in All Content

ENTIAT — The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and Cascadia Conservation District are co-sponsoring a fun and educational day to celebrate the Entiat River.

The Entiat River Appreciation Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at Entiaqua Park in Entiat.

The event will include a nature scavenger hunt, kids activities, a Rolling Rivers interactive model river, magic show, raffle and a free barbecue lunch.

For more information, call 667-9708 or email hillary@cdlandtrust.org.