Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 23

Mansfield, trespass: 400 block of Walnut Street, the reporting party saw a man getting into a large Dumpster.

June 26

Rock Island, theft: Spanish Castle Road, a solar panel belonging to Grant County PUD was taken from the top of a water cistern sometime over the weekend. A tool bag was left behind. There are no suspects at this time.

Orondo, malicious mischief: 10 block of Stafford Road, a pickup truck was shot, apparently by someone who got inside the bed of the truck.

Waterville, trespass: 200 block of E. Walnut Street, personal belongings and drug paraphernalia were found in a room of a boarded-up motel. The deputy identified the paraphernalia as the type usually used to smoke methamphetamine. The victim was trying to find identifying information on paperwork left behind. He said he did not want to press charges, but only wanted the trespassers to stay off the property.

Bridgeport, theft: 200 block of 13th Street, three cell phones and a Samsung Notebook laptop were taken from a residence. The residents have a suspect in mind and the case is under investigation.

June 27

Orondo, disturbance: Beebe Bridge Park, there was a report of a male at the park talking to himself and periodically going into a fighting stance. The suspect was told to leave the park.