Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

June 28

Rock Island, trespass: Rock Island Mini Storage, a male and a female were found sleeping in a motorhome that was stored at the facility. They had permission to be there, but not to sleep there. They were asked to leave.

June 29

Rock Island, harass/threat: Rock Island Golf Course, a golfer reported that another golfer approached him and started swearing at him.

Waterville, trespass: Waterville Family Foods, a teenager came into the store wearing a shirt over his head and a hooded sweatshirt with the strings tied. The owner asked him to leave several times before he complied. The deputy found him and told him not to return to the store.

July 1

Palisades, injury accident: Palisades Road, Milepost 3, a vehicle drifted over the middle line, struck the guardrail and bridge and wound up straddling the guardrail of the bridge. The driver was hospitalized for injuries. The cause is under investigation.

July 2

Rock Island, assault: 5400 block of Riverside Drive, there was a fight between two men. Both parties declined prosecution.

July 3

Rock Island, trespass: 1500 block of Highway 28, there was a report of a man driving recklessly at a high speed in an orchard where there were workers. The deputy caught up with the man and found he was intoxicated. Santiago Strada-Marquez, 25, of Brewster, was arrested on charges of DUI and booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

July 4

Bridgeport Bar, harass/threat: 800 block of Highway 173, a man called to report that another person had threatened to shoot his dog. No police action was taken.

Orondo, disturbance: 10 block of Dewie Drive, a woman walked into someone else’s house without permission. Liliana Naranjo-Alcaraz, 37, of Everett, was arrested on charges of trespassing and was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.