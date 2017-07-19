Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

July 5

Orondo, property: Orondo Park, a cell phone was found.

July 6

Bridgeport, vehicle prowl: 900 block of Foster Avenue, binoculars, cash, a tool box, fireworks and beer were taken out of an unlocked vehicle.

Bridgeport, vehicle prowl: 1500 block of Columbia Avenue, a USB adapter was taken out of an unlocked vehicle.

July 7

Bridgeport, vehicle prowl: 600 block of Columbia Avenue, a handicapped parking permit was taken out of an unlocked vehicle.

Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 500 block of Highway 173, an air compressor was taken out of an unlocked garage.

July 9

Waterville, suspicious: Pioneer Park, there was a report of older children teasing younger children in the park. No charges were made.

July 10

Orondo, theft: 300 block of Desert View Place, jewelry was missing from a residence. There were no signs of forced entry.

July 11

Waterville, property: Road 3 NW and Road C NW, jewelry was found along the roadside.

Rock Island, theft: BJ’s Rock Island, there was confusion about which gas pump a customer had used. The customer paid $20 for $40 of gas.

July 12

Rock Island, suspicious: 400 block of Parkway Drive, Central Washington Concrete reported an oily sheen on a pond near a mining operation. The oil was contained and the source of the problem is being investigated.

Mansfield, theft: 10 block of S. Mansfield Blvd., there was a report of an individual using power from a neighbor through an extension cord.