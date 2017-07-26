Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

July 13

Orondo, suspicious: Chelan Fruit, there was a report that an orchard employee was trying to sell a 2011 vehicle for $2,000. The vehicle was found to have been stolen out of California. Jeremiah Gabriel Alarcon, 29, of Baldwin Park, Calif., was arrested and booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bridgeport, theft: Bridgeport Plaza, the driver of a delivery truck reported that two bottles of Fanta soda were stolen off of his delivery truck as he was making a delivery. He had reason to suspect four men who he had seen in a gray Honda. The deputy was not able to locate the men.

July 15

Bridgeport, disturbance: 1100 block of Columbia Avenue, a deputy responded to a report that about 10 people were fighting at the post office. No one was located at the post office, but several people were found on the corner near the Corrall Dance Hall. Those people reported that they had been attacked by people who came out of a building on Columbia. Investigation revealed that the fight was a continuation of a gang fight that had occurred in Brewster on July 4. The deputy interviewed several people and the case is still under investigation.

July 16

Orondo, accident: Brays Landing Road and Nollmeyer Road, a driver fled the scene of a rollover accident. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted, but said that he had loaned his vehicle to someone who loaned it to someone else. It is unknown who the driver was.

July 17

Rock Island, theft: 500 block of 2nd Street S.W., a cab rider did not pay his fare. The rider was located and came to an agreement of payment with the cab driver. The driver declined prosecution.

Bridgeport, harass/threat: there was an accusation of harassment between two juvenile girls. The girls were asked not to contact each other.

Waterville, disturbance: 800 block of E. Locust Street, the driver of a car that had a loud exhaust system reported that he had been threatened by someone with a baseball bat. The deputy contacted both parties and calmed them down. The driver was told to slow down in residential areas.