Fairgrounds improvements made

A backhoe tears up and piles old pavement next to the NCW Fair Community Hall July 10. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Douglas County road forces have been busy at the NCW Fairgrounds repaving the parking area and public area around the community hall and alongside the den.

The project has been on the fair board’s capital improvement plan for a number of years. The county commissioners voted at the end of June to put forward $23,000 in their budget for the project. Commissioner Steve Jenkins said the money came from a horticultural position that the county previously funded through WSU Extension. Since the position no longer exists, the commissioners decided to transfer the funds to the fairgrounds for the asphalt project.

The commissioners originally anticipated that the project would cost an additional $35,000, which would be repaid by the fairgrounds in three annual installments. However, they later decided to add 500 feet of pathway from the existing pavement to the grandstand area, connecting to a handicap access ramp at the northernmost grandstand.

This added $13,000 to the cost of the project. Exact payment arrangements have not been made, but county Administrator James Barker said that the loan contract may be extended to a fourth year.

Jenkins said that the county commissioners took a walk around the fairgrounds this spring and noted the most urgent projects.

They worried that uneven pavement in the apron area could trip someone. They also know that NCW Fair Manager Loni Rahm and the fair board are committed to a change of direction that would increase the use of the fairgrounds throughout the year.

Jenkins said the commissioners wanted to do what they could to help the fair in achieving this goal.

“We’re committed to saving the fair and making it look appropriate,” Jenkins said.

Barker said that old pavement was removed and a base course was added. A two-inch overlay covered that. He said that the pavement job will be more structurally sound and will last longer than what was taken away.

“It should be a good 20-year fix,” he said.

Barker estimated that the project would be completed by July 21.

Another project that commissioners and fair board members agree needs to be done is the painting of the front of the barns. Jenkins said that the commissioners have often asked others to volunteer to help the fair, and they figured it was their turn. Commissioner Kyle Steinburg arranged for the donation of paint for the project from Standard Paint and Flooring in Wenatchee and from Benjamin Moore Paint. A construction company also donated the use of two construction lifts through the end of this year’s fair, which will be held Aug. 24-27. The three commissioners have volunteered to help with painting on Aug. 7. The fair is looking for additional volunteers to help them that day.

Those who are able to help are encouraged to contact the fair office at 745-8480.