Yards of tree board members

Driftwood and flowers help to make Dale Loebsack’s vegetable garden an attractive part of the overall appearance of his yard. The garden is watered once a week with a drip irrigation system. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

For years Waterville Tree Board members have been choosing a Yard of the Month between May and September and these yards and their caretakers have been featured in the Empire Press. This month the board members, and one former board member, decided to do things a little differently. They are taking the month off choosing a Yard of the Month and the limelight is focused on their own yards.

How do these horticultural enthusiasts and proponents of water conservation keep their own yards? We take a tour of the yards of Amy Larsen (the Waterville Historic Hotel), Dale Loebsack and Bruce and Cathy Clark to find out.

Amy Larsen is a former Master Gardener from Florida who has lived at the Waterville Historic Hotel for the past 12 years. She was on the tree board until about three years ago.

Larsen has gone through the established beds at the hotel and has gradually filled them with perennials, especially native perennials that are able to adapt to minimal watering. Larsen likes perennials because they take advantage of natural moisture throughout the year and need less concentrated water in the summer months. Also, perennials are cheaper than annuals over the long haul.

In planting the perennials, she has worked to create a variety in bloom times and in heights and colors of the plants to add interest. She has found that some shrubs, though not flowering, also add interest through a variety of leaf colors. Some of the plants she has included come from the Derby Canyon Natives plant nursery in Peshastin. Others come from the South Douglas Conservation District annual tree and shrub sale.

Larsen has found that the beds only need to be watered once a week. Maintenance is also minimal with about four hours a week of labor keeping the yard under control.

Larsen said that she thinks her yard can help people, who already have established beds, see how they may make their beds more water efficient without tearing out and redoing the whole yard. Also, if the cost of redoing the yard is intimidating, the process can be gradual with a few perennials added each year.

The hotel landscaping includes lots of bulbs, which add beauty in the spring and come back year after year.

Larsen and her partner Dave Lundgren have added a variety of accents to the beds around the hotel. These include vintage tractors and other equipment. These accents not only add interest, but they also take up space that does not need to be watered.

A bed on the south side of the hotel is county right-of-way and was once a lawn. Larsen and Lundgren changed this into a natural sculpture garden with xeriscaping that they water just once a month.

A regret that Larsen and Lundgren have is that they did not install a sprinkler system in the yard. Watering at the ideal times of day can be difficult as they don’t want to walk around the hotel at night or in the early morning to set up the sprinklers.

Dale Loebsack has worked over past years to transform his yard into a water-wise paradise that fits into the tastes and lifestyle of himself and his wife Kathy.

Loebsack said that when the couple first moved into the home, he planted about 200 trees in order to keep down the dust on their six lots. He also put in a sprinkler system.

Gradually he has cut down many of these trees in order to reduce the need to water. He also has insured that the trees that remain are suited to dry conditions. Many of these he brought from the bottom of Pine Canyon. These include serviceberries, chokecherries and staghorn sumac.

The trees, as well as a large bed of wildflowers turn the backyard into a bird watchers’ paradise. No birdfeeders are needed to attract the feathered friends to this yard. Also, the yard only needs to be watered about every other week. An area of lawn also is maintained with this low amount of water.

One of Loebsack’s most important garden secrets is found in several large compost bins that lie at the side of his yard. Loebsack likes to think of his gardening scientifically, and he is careful about nourishing the contents of these bins. All yard waste is composted and allowed to decompose set amounts of time before being reincorporated into the soil to improve soil quality and moisture retention.

A small vegetable garden is productive and also attractive. The garden is planted in rows with row cover to reduce weeds. A drip system is installed to use the once-a-week watering efficiently.

The edges of this garden include flowers and a large piece of driftwood that adds beauty.

Loebsack said that by continually working to reduce the amount of lawn and the number of trees and shrubs that require a large amount of water, he has been able to use less and less water. He has also discovered that plants don’t always need as much water as people may think.

Bruce and Cathy Clark, owners of the Blue Rooster, have recently transformed a small lawn area next to Pioneer Park into a rock garden with plant accents.

For them the project was a creative effort undertaken as a couple. They have certain shrubs and trees that they have accumulated over the years, many as gifts from people in the community. They also had other items that they had been holding on to that turned out to be ideal accents. These included stumps and large rounds from some black locust trees that were cut down several years ago in Pioneer Park, lamp shades from the town’s old street lights, bricks from the schoolhouse on the Thomsen property north of town, a sculpture from the former building owner and a variety of antique items.

They covered the area with a weed barrier, fetched rocks from the top of Pine Canyon and got out there and had fun with what they had.

Bruce Clark created spiral patterns with many of the small rocks in the garden. They made rock piles and chose places that looked just right for the larger pieces of rock and for the stumps.

Asked if the process caused any disagreements between them, Clark said it really didn’t.

He said that sometimes Cathy would approach a problem in a different way than he had in mind, but he just let her go with her idea because he knew that the end result would be good.

“It was very inspirational,” Clark said of the process of putting the garden together.

The Clarks said that they have received a lot of positive comments from townspeople about the new yard.

Our Rock Garden

It began with the gift of a tree. Since arriving in Waterville 10 years ago, the front ground space of our building was what could best be called a “native habitat” — which is to say, mowed weeds. This spring someone gave us a young sapling and that started an unintended project.

There was no planned design in making the rock garden. Once the tree was planted it all just sort of “evolved,” one step at a time. Mostly, what we did was determined by items that we had on hand: bricks collected after the old north schoolhouse was demolished, large rounds of a black locust tree which were too big to split for firewood, clay building blocks that had been stacked in the cellar when we bought the place, old street lamp shades that the town gave away several years back when clearing their warehouse, an ancient mop bucket, thick patches of sown clover left over from a somewhat-failed attempt to crowd out weeds a couple years previously, and so on.

The only real plus of the “native habitat” had been that it required no watering and only occasional mowing. Apart from creating an eye-pleasing xeriscaped garden, our goal was to reverse that: no mowing and only occasional watering of the flowers, shrubs and tree. We feel we have achieved that.

— Bruce Clark