Foundation offers free sports physicals to students

BREWSTER — Three Rivers Hospital Foundation will sponsor free sports physicals from 4 to 7 p.m. July 27 at the Brewster Boys and Girls Club.

All students in the Brewster, Bridgeport, Mansfield, Methow Valley and Pateros School Districts are eligible for the free exams.

Parents must be in attendance or send a signed permission slip for students to receive the physical.

For more information, email trhospitalfoundation@gmail.com.