Good turnout for Waterville VBS

Maxine Lawrence, Hannah Barnhill and Kaycie Poff sit together with volunteer Jennie Munson during the opening song time of Vacation Bible School June 26. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

United Lutheran Church was a busy place on the morning of June 26 as over 50 children and quite a few volunteers gathered for the first day of Vacation Bible School. The week-long program is held each summer, with the Waterville Federated Church and United Lutheran Church taking turns hosting the program.

This year’s program was called “Ocean Commotion” and the focus was the Biblical flood and the story of Noah’s ark. The church, which was designed to represent Noah’s ark, was decorated inside with the same theme. The doors to the sanctuary were covered in cardboard painted to look like the boards on the outside of the ark. There was a wooden plank at the entrance. Posters of sea creatures covered the walls, and representations of jellyfish, kelp and netting hung from the ceiling.

The program was organized by Heidi Tonseth. Various members of the community volunteered for different portions of the program. Seth Normington, pastor of the Federated Church, was the emcee for the opening and closing group times. James Robinson, United Lutheran’s pastor, led the Bible study class; Kim Katovich led the science and art class; Suzanne Robinson led the games; and Jackie Finkbeiner planned and prepared the snacks. There were also community members, including junior high school and high school volunteers, who helped each leader and led the groups of children around to the various stations.

As is traditional, the group took an offering each day. The children brought coins for the Children’s Hunger Fund and non-perishable food items for the Waterville Food Bank.

Games were held in Pioneer Park, across the street from the church. With the hot weather, the children loved water games planned by Suzanne Robinson. One of these was “octoball” in which children formed two groups and had to pick up sponges shaped like an octopus from a plastic container at the center of the game field and try to throw them at opposing team members. They also played a game with squirt bottles.

Tiffany Workinger, who will be entering fourth grade in the fall, said that the water games were a highlight of the day. She said she also likes what is taught at Vacation Bible School and she hoped to come every day.

Liam Borders, who will be going into sixth grade, also loved the water games.

“I just like getting wet,” he said.

Kylee Clune, who will be a tenth-grader this fall, served as a volunteer for the fourth year. She said that before she was a volunteer she attended Vacation Bible School every year. When she got too old to attend, she couldn’t let her little brother go without her, so she decided to volunteer.

Lois Hinderer volunteered to help lead a group of children around to the various stations. Hinderer couldn’t remember the last time she volunteered at Vacation Bible School, but knew that back in that day the program was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. That was a long time ago!

Hinderer said she had a great time volunteering at this year’s Vacation Bible School.

“I just wondered why I had not done it for so long,” she said.