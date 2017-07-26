Letter to the Editor

Book sale support

Friends of the Waterville Library would like to thank the donors and shoppers for their support at the Waterville Days Book Sale. We sold a lot of books — $211.55 worth! The funds will go to support the Waterville Library for the summer and winter reading programs. The Never Ending Book Sale continues inside the library, open during library hours. Don’t buy new until you check us out!

Thank you so much! See you next year.

Sharon LaCrosse

Waterville