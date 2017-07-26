Missouri native walks through Waterville with an inspirational message for children Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Features, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Missouri native walks through Waterville with an inspirational message for children Posted by Empire Press on Jul 26, 2017 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Logan Mayberry, a 2015 high school graduate from Kennett, Mo., has a passion for encouraging children to greatness.

Beginning in St. Louis last Nov. 26, Mayberry has been walking across the country pushing a baby carriage with basic necessities. He plans to complete his walk in Seattle in several weeks.

Mayberry was in Waterville from July 18-21 staying with Gary and Kimberly Gormley as he made the trek from Moses Coulee to Waterville and then set off for Wenatchee on July 21.

As he travels, he is taking every opportunity he is offered to speak at schools and camps, giving children an inspirational message that life is about their attitude.

“It’s all good” is Mayberry’s motto. He believes that when people take life as it comes, accepting the things that happen and finding the good in every circumstance, they will get much more out of life.

“With that you’re going to have a good day,” Mayberry said. “Whatever type of energy you’re putting into the world, you’re going to get back.”

Mayberry said that he developed this attitude by making self-help podcasts by people like Zig Ziglar, Tony Robbins, Eric Thomas and Wesley Chapman a part of his life.

He typically listens to four to five hours of podcasts while he is going about his day, and this helps him to get his attitude in the right place.

His dream is to become like one of these self-help “gurus,” but to direct his message to children.

He also tells children, and whoever is open to listening to his message, to look for their passions and find a way to pursue them, rather than pursuing money.

“You can turn any hobby or passion into a career,” Mayberry said.

Mayberry said he believes most children know what they want to do with their lives, but they are often directed by adults and by society away from their true passions because those passions don’t sound practical.

Mayberry’s walk began as a team effort with his friend Kirk Sells, who started in Chicago and met Mayberry in Missouri. The two walked together in support of after-school programs for children until reaching Amarillo, Texas. Sells decided that he couldn’t continue after Amarillo, and Mayberry kept going with his own unique message.

The hardest part of the walk would follow as Mayberry made it through Texas, New Mexico and Arizona along Interstate 40. He faced the loneliness of the desert, strong winds and even a tornado. When he meets people who welcome him, he stays in their homes but he has a tent and sleeping bag on him for backup. That is what he frequently slept in while he walked through the desert.

That was the time he was most tempted to quit, but he kept himself going.

“Knowing that I accomplished that is the best feeling,” Mayberry said.

Mayberry said he started out walking 15-20 miles a day, but now has worked up to the point where he typically covers 25-35 miles a day. One day he reached 40 miles.

Mayberry is financing his trip by using savings to buy food and other necessities. He has also had vehicles stop along the way and pass him small amounts of cash. In Boise, he started selling bracelets and T-shirts to help with expenses. A GoFundMe account (gofundme.com/walkamericawithlogan) is also helping cover costs.

When he finishes his walk, Mayberry plans to return to California, where he lived before beginning the walk. He will work on editing a documentary movie that he has been making along the way and he will take opportunities to speak to groups of children. He also plans a reunion trip by car. He wants to visit the people he stayed with and ask them about some of their impressions of the walk at the time he was with them.

“I’m beyond excited,” Mayberry said about the approaching completion of the cross-country adventure.

Mayberry had the perfect host in Waterville because he was in need of a new sign to strap to the stroller. Kimberly Gormley, who runs Signs Etcetera, made him a good-looking, sturdy one.