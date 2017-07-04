Museum offers Malaga area geology tour Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Museum offers Malaga area geology tour Posted by Empire Press on Jul 4, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host its Malaga Geology Tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8.

Stops will include mining locations as well as unique geological features including Saddle Rock, Owl Sisters and the Stemilt Pinnacles. The Ice Age Floods story will be highlighted at several stops along the route along with viewing of the Pangborn Bar and the Moses Coulee flood bar. The tour will conclude at the Malaga Springs Winery for lunch and wine tasting with an overview of the scenic vistas from this location.

Tour guides will be Brent Cunderla and Ken Lacy.

The cost is $40, and $35 for museum members.

For more information or to reserve a space, call the museum at 888-6240 or visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.