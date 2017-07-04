Newhouse to host free jobs fair

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Dan Newhouse will host a jobs fair July 8 in Yakima.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pioneer Hall at Yakima State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., and is open to all residents in Central Washington.

Those attending should bring a resume and be prepared for on-site job interviews.

For more information about the event, visit newhouse.house.gov/services.