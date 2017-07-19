Pet of the Week

Rudy is an adorable guy, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a large-size, 5-year-old, black and white pit bull/terrier mix.

Rudy is polite, sweet, affectionate, lovable, a little shy and very handsome. He also has a fun way of “talking” that will catch your attention.

Rudy is an adoring boy and will look deep into your eyes to know what he can do to please you. He already knows some commands and would love to learn more.

If you’re looking for the nicest guy on the block, come check out Rudy.

His adoption fee is $125.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or call 662-9577.