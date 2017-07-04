Puppets inspire engaging show

The Waterville audience enjoys the first NCRL puppet show of the summer. In the back row are Vanessa Delgadillo, Jeremiah Figuero, Paisley DeFord and Imelda Arneson; in the front row are Charlotte Lucero, Elayna Arneson and Liam Arneson. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Colin Miller and Bailee Wilson are this summer’s North Central Regional Library puppeteers. They were hired to develop and present two puppet shows for the 21 libraries in the NCRL system.

Both of them are enjoying the task they have been given.

They started out by looking through the system’s supply of puppets, collected over many years. From there, the stories just seemed to flow.

Miller said they found the puppets that were most attractive and then asked themselves, “What can we do with these characters?”

Both must have strong imaginations because they came up with 30 minutes-worth of funny, engaging puppetry for young audiences.

An audience of half a dozen children at the Waterville Library June 28 stared bright-eyed at the humorous stories that played out before them. They often showed their appreciation in the form of heartfelt laughter, especially coming from the younger members.

Audience member Vanessa Delgadillo said that her favorite part was the one that featured a bird trying to tell the story of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” to a turtle, but getting the story line wrong.

Imelda Arneson, the mother of two young children who attended, said of the show, “We loved it. They were really funny.”

Miller and Wilson said that they have had audiences ranging from six to 70 members in size.

“We’re happy working with whatever size,” Miller said.

Both the puppeteers are residents of East Wenatchee. Miller has been serving as a substitute teacher in the Eastmont School District while he works on earning a master’s degree in elementary education.

Wilson is a 2017 Eastmont graduate who will be attending Wenatchee Valley College in the fall pursuing a communications degree. He took drama at Eastmont and took part in the drama club.

The next NCRL puppet show will be held at Waterville Library at 3 p.m. July 19.