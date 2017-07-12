Concerns about town pool

Rebar is exposed on some of the crumbling corners of the Waterville Pool building. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A group of Waterville residents is concerned about the maintenance of the town’s swimming pool. Four community members attended the July 5 Waterville Town Council meeting to express their concerns that marking on the bottom of the pool is not visible, there is a yellowing of the pool paint, the pool bottom and deck have cracks in them, there are no doors on the stalls in the men’s bathroom and rebar is showing around the corners of the pool building.

Tiena Sheridan, who is a parent volunteer with the swim team, said that the situation is potentially dangerous and does not represent Waterville well, especially during swim meets hosted at the pool.

Council member Joyce Huber said that she had heard from town utility superintendent Marty Ramin that the lines on the pool had not been repainted this spring because the weather was not dry and warm for enough days before the scheduled pool opening. The paint would not have had the chance to cure properly. Huber said she did not know why other issues had not been addressed.

It was suggested that one of the town staff members who is in charge of pool maintenance take a complete inventory of repair needs and prioritize when these can be addressed.

Council member Brian Munson said that the pool levy generates about $37,000 per year and that after paying regular operating costs, about $10,000 is left each year for maintenance. This money is often used up quickly on maintenance needs.

Sheridan felt the most urgent need was the installation of doors or even curtains on the men’s stalls before the July 13 swim meet. It was agreed that it should be practical to put up some curtains on the stalls before that date.

The group discussed whether fresh line markings could be put in after the pool closes this summer since weather in late August and early September is usually hot and dry.

In another matter, Sheridan said that the skatepark committee has skate equipment and hopes the town can take action to get this set up as planned in the basketball court area. Sheridan indicated that if help is needed for this job she can get together a group of parents.

There was discussion about why the barn quilt had not yet been hung at the Recycle Center. Lisa Davies of the Main Street Association said that she could get someone to do this if town staff was busy on other projects.

After a public hearing in which no comments were received, the council unanimously approved the proposed six-year street plan for 2018-2023. The street plan, which is approved annually, is a requirement of the Transportation Improvement Board.

Huber, who is the town’s Link Transit board representative, reported that at the last meeting the board had received a clean financial audit report for the transit system. She also said that Link issued a Request for Proposal to repair damage discovered when advertising was removed from buses. The agency did not receive any acceptable bids and will issue another request. The board voted last year to eliminate all advertising on buses effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson reported that the Rural Communities Assistance Corporation (RCAC) has completed its income survey in the town and that she expects to receive the results in several weeks.

Mayor Royal DeVaney reported that Ramin is planning to run the mosquito fogger through town a second time this summer to help control mosquito populations. Ramin has not yet issued possible dates for the fogging.

DeVaney said that the town is still waiting on paperwork for its grant for LED streetlights. He was not sure when the streetlights would be installed.

DeVaney reported that an electrician had upgraded power in Pioneer Park and that on July 10 the new plastics baler would be hooked up at the Recycle Center. He also said that the project to install an irrigation line from Well No. 2 was also scheduled to begin on July 10.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 17.