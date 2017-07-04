Shocker girls attend first summer basketball camp at Ocean Shores

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers girls’ basketball varsity and junior varsity players attended their first summer basketball camp at Ocean Shores the week of June 19-22.

The four-day camp was about the stamina and teamwork of playing basketball games. It was not a camp of coaching and instruction.

Coaches from various schools brought their teams and each team played up to 10 games in the four days. The games were made up of two 20-minute running halves. This year’s camp had 44 teams with eight to 10 girls per team.

The teams stayed in classrooms at Ocean Shores High School and meals were provided.

Shockers’ head coach Kieth Finkbeiner took players from Waterville and Mansfield. There were three seniors, one junior, two sophomores, seven freshmen and one eighth-grader. The Shockers were divided into two teams with some players switching teams to adjust playing to the various skill levels of each player.

Finkbeiner said, “It was good game experience for our girls. Remember, practice is not like a real game.”

Four courts were available so that eight teams could be in action at one time.

Finkbeiner is also a camp supervisor. He has worked the summer camps, run by a company called BNB Camps, since 2010.

The Shocker teams acknowledge Brycen Greenwood for helping coach and for transportation, as well as Miles and Angie Deishl, Heidi Gurnard and her son Kellen, and Jacque Clements for transportation and chaperoning.

Finkbeiner said, “The highlight of this camp for the girls was the way they interacted with one another outside game time. They made up pink shirts, spent time at the beach, watched an ocean sunset and enjoyed each other’s company.”

The girls also attended a camp in Soap Lake June 26-29.