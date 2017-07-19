Swim meet in Waterville

Elsa Ashley from the Waterville team. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club (WRAC) hosted a dual swim meet with the Waterville Swim Team in Waterville July 13.

The WRAC team had 40 swimmers while Waterville had 45 swimmers. The swimming competitors ranged in ages from 5 to 18 years old. For both swim teams, this was their fourth meet of the summer.

Dave Wilson, the head coach for the WRAC, was kept busy directing the young competitors to their proper category and division with the help of his assistants Kayli Brown and Audrey Perrish.

Head coach for the Waterville team is Samantha Fletcher, an elementary teacher in Waterville.

Fletcher said, “We are having a great season. The kids are learning how a swim meet works, lowering their times on the events they participate in, and are learning good sportsmanship.”

During the meet, the local Lions Club and some of the swim team parents cooked hamburgers and served them with chips and a cold drink. Many families and local citizens took advantage of the meal to picnic in the city park next to the swimming pool.

Over 200 spectators attended the meet. Many of the parents of the swimmers helped by judging, timing, registration and other activities that needed to be done. The swim meets are great social events for the community.