Waterville blood drive

What a great drive we had on June 22, which could save up to 90 lives. Way to go Waterville! Thanks to all the donors, volunteers and the Federated Church for the use of their Fellowship Hall. Thanks to the Philomathics for providing the cookies and sandwiches.

There is a great need for blood and we helped out with the shortage. Hope to see you all at the next drive in December.

Peg Schmidt, coordinator

