Waterville blood drivePosted by Empire Press on Jul 4, 2017 in All Content, Letters to the Editor, Voices | Comments Off on Waterville blood drive
Waterville blood drive
What a great drive we had on June 22, which could save up to 90 lives. Way to go Waterville! Thanks to all the donors, volunteers and the Federated Church for the use of their Fellowship Hall. Thanks to the Philomathics for providing the cookies and sandwiches.
There is a great need for blood and we helped out with the shortage. Hope to see you all at the next drive in December.
Peg Schmidt, coordinator
Waterville