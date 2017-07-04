Waterville Days is here!

A vintage farm vehicle from 1914 in the 2016 Waterville Days grand parade. (Provided photo/Matthew Ockinga)

WATERVILLE — It’s time for two days of good times for young and old at Waterville Days July 7-8.

The festivities will begin Friday with the annual spaghetti feed in Pioneer Park from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Douglas County Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters. The meal will include pasta, garlic bread, salad and beverages.

Live music in the park will keep everyone’s toes tappin’ into the evening with the local band Jumpers Flats playing from 6 to 9 p.m. Group members are Dave Barnes, drums; Justin Grillo, guitar; Dean Longanecker, bass guitar; Josh Barnes, lead guitar; Jeff Smoke, keyboard and lead vocals; and Keith Jorgensen, harmonica and back-up vocals. The band will also open for Neal McCoy at next month’s NCW Fair.

On Saturday, bring your lawn chair and be prepared to sit back and enjoy a day’s worth of fun.

Activities will include live entertainment and arts and crafts vendors in the park beginning at 9 a.m. Food concessions will also be set up offering a wide variety of fare including hamburgers by the Waterville Lions, and pie and ice cream from the Federated Church Guild.

A raffle drawing will be held with tickets on sale at the Waterville Mainstreet Association table in the park, organizers of Waterville Days.

The Waterville Rollers Car Club Antique and Classic Car Show will be held beginning at 9 a.m., on the south side of the park, with awards announced at 2:30 p.m.

The horseshoe tournament, a longtime Waterville Days tradition, begins at 9 a.m. with opportunities for everyone to compete. Registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m.

The second annual Thin Air 5K Race, beginning at 9 a.m., will start and end at the park with a route taking in views of area wheat fields as well as the distant Cascade Mountain Range. Proceeds from the race will benefit Waterville Youth Sports and the Mainstreet Association. For information about the race or to register, visit racewire.com/register.php?id=7373.

The annual quilt show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Lutheran Church. In past years, many quilters from Waterville and outlying communities have brought their work to Waterville Days to display in the show.

A festival wouldn’t be complete without a parade and Waterville Days has the best! This year’s parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel through downtown along Highway 2. The parade promises to be a great mix of participants from families, businesses and organizations.

Many of the usual activities for the kids are again on tap this year including an inflatable house, L-Bow the Clown, the Story Barn and more.

Admission to Waterville Days is free and parking is also free.

For more information, visit watervillewashington.org/wdays/index.html.

See you there!