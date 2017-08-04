Busy fair for 4-H youth

Grace Richmond with her rabbit named Judas. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Opening day of the North Central Washington Fair is always an extremely busy time for area 4-H students. Judging of the animals and projects started at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Elsie Munson of Waterville was at the fair at 7 a.m. to get her chickens ready for judging. She is a member of the Burlap and Barbed Wire Club.

Grace Richmond of East Wenatchee, and also a member of Burlap and Barbed Wire, had been at the fair since 6 a.m.

According to Richmond, “There is a lot of work to do in the animal area, like sweeping every hour and keeping the cage clean.” She also said that this was her first year participating and she has learned a lot about raising rabbits. Her rabbit is an American Chinchilla and only eats vegetables and occasionally fruits. She has also learned how to groom and handle the animals. Richmond is hoping to participate again next year, “because it is really fun.”

4-H students entered a wide variety of items such as photography, sewing, gardening, baking, canning, arts and crafts, research projects, animals and so much more. Each project is put together with care and displayed with expertise and creativity.

Brother and sister Ava Cummings, 10, and Curtis Cummings, 12, both entered photography through their 4-H club in Waterville called Farm Friends. Both were excited to see their ribbons that they had won and were proud to show them off to their mom.

Chloe Davis, a member of Douglas County Livestock 4-H, was proud to hold her New Zealand rabbit named George. Davis will be a second-grader at Waterville this next year.

Belonging to a 4-H club gives students the opportunity to learn many life skills and prepares them for life after high school and beyond. They learn about money management, self-sufficiency, budgeting and many other skills that will be needed throughout their lives. It is hands-on learning with farming and other trades and is a great way to make new friends and meet interesting people.