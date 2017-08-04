4-H students gear up for fair

Julia Tonseth shows her rock painting for the fair. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Many 4-H students in Waterville are gearing up for the NCW Fair next week. Animals are being groomed and trained for their showing, and projects are being completed to be shown in exhibits.

Elsie Munson is a member of the 4-H club called Burlap and Barbed Wire, lead by Sharina Weber.

Munson has been raising chickens for the past two years. She is planning on entering two Americana chickens named Sweet Pea and Nessie, and one Golden sex-link chicken named May May. Every morning Munson feeds her chickens and gives them fresh water, and then collects about five to six eggs each day.

During this hot spell, the chickens are given ice in their water to keep them cool. Soon the grooming will begin which her leader calls “the chicken spa,” according to Munson. The grooming includes a bath and putting Vaseline on the chicken’s toes, beak and comb.

“Their beaks and toes get so dry during the summer and can start to bleed,” Munson said.

When asked how she got into working with chickens Munson said, “It’s because of my mom always talking about chickens when she was growing up and she did not like them.”

But Munson explained that she really likes chickens. “They are fun,” she said.

Weber says that this is the members’ favorite time of year in 4-H — getting ready for the fair. Her club has 43 students involved from Waterville, Pateros, Cashmere, East Wenatchee, Wenatchee and Withrow. She also said that they are blessed with active and supportive parents which makes this club a huge success. Her group will be showing goats, lambs, pigs, rabbits and chickens along with sewing, baking, arts and crafts and stuffed animals made from alpaca fibers.

Timothy, Hans and Julia Tonseth of Waterville are members of the Douglas Livestock 4-H Club, lead by Deb Schneider. According to Schneider, the club has about 18 members and all will be participating in the fair with goats, pigs, chickens, rabbits and arts and crafts.

Timothy plans to enter a tractor that he is building out of K’Nex, a construction toy system.

His brother Hans made a knife out of metal and wood that he is especially proud of and will be entering it in the fair along with his goat named Pee Wee. He is also planning to enter a J-pole antenna that he built. They “are really using it on the farm,” Hans said.

Julia Tonseth has been raising a goat named Jigsaw for the past two years that she will be showing. She also hopes to enter her rock painting of a horse in the fair. During one of the 4-H meetings, club members experimented with rock painting which inspired her to try her hand at the craft for the fair.