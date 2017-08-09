It’s almost time for the fair

Elsie Munson shows her sex-link pullet at the NCW Fair in 2016. (Empire Press file photo/Suzanne Robinson)

Linda Barta

Empire Press editor

Get ready for a good time! The 2017 North Central Washington Fair is almost here.

This year’s fair, running from Aug. 24-27, promises loads of fun for the entire family.

There will be exhibits representing all ages with floral and plants, baked goods, food preservation, grains and forage crops, crafts, photography, artwork, fabric and fiber arts, needlework, horticulture, animals, livestock fitting, showing and auctions, equitation and much more.

This year’s headlining performer on Friday night is popular country artist Neal McCoy. The multi-platinum selling performer is known for several Top 10 hits including “No Doubt About It,” “Wink” and “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On.” Opening for McCoy will be Waterville’s Jumpers Flats.

Other entertainment during the fair will include Andrew Thompson, Gavin McLaughlin, Rockin’ B Cloggers, Joel Brantley, hypnotist Jerry Harris and woodcarver Chainsaw Jack.

Among the many events will be the traditional Big Bend Roundup Rodeo, horse races and wild horse racing, a dog show, small animal costume contest and a community prayer service. Food concessions and inflatables for the kids will be ongoing throughout the fair.

Daily admission will be $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors; season tickets for all four days will be $16 for adults, and $12 for students and seniors.

Empire Press fair preview coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.