Author/illustrator visits library

Children’s author/illustrator Erik Brooks reads his 2010 book “Polar Opposites” to an audience at Waterville Library July 26. (Provided photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

How does one come up with an idea for writing a children’s book? How is that idea developed through words and illustrations to create an engaging story?

Author/illustrator Erik Brooks helped a Waterville Library audience understand some of his own creative process during a presentation July 26.

Brooks had the audience brainstorming lists of opposites, working together to create a picture of a fictional animal, and working separately to draw animals by beginning with writing a number or letter. Brooks also let the group invent their own animal, which he drew. The animal was a “horned sea panda,” a combination between a horned lizard, a panda and a sea turtle.

Brooks later turned the sketch into a custom coloring page for Waterville Library. The coloring page is available at the library anytime.

Brooks was at a loss for what a horned lizard looked like, so he was introduced to this plateau reptile through a nonfiction children’s book in the library collection. Audience members were also widely familiar with the species and able to help Brooks with his questions.

The audience had an opportunity to see some of Brooks’ projects, both as finished printed material and as the drawings he submitted to the publisher.

One project was a collection of prints of 310 postcards featuring polar bears. After a trip to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in 2015, Brooks resolved to draw five postcards of polar bears per week and send these to President Obama. He followed through with this, but never received a response.

He doesn’t know what happened to those original drawings in the complicated White House mail-sorting process, but he scanned the images before sending them and is giving one print to each North Central Regional Library branch that he visits this summer.

Brooks also shared his writing and drawing process for the book “Lator, Gator!,” published in 2016. The book, about a young alligator that must leave his friends and move to a new home and school, was developed from a small seed idea. When Brooks’ daughter was in preschool, he used funny expressions — both well-tried and creative — to say good-bye. These included “See you later, alligator!,” “After a while crocodile!,” and “I gotta go, buffalo!”

He wanted to incorporate these into a children’s book, but couldn’t think of an idea to hold them together. As he mulled this over, he thought about how he had moved five times while he was in school. He decided to choose this experience as the plot to hold the expressions together.

He also shared his book “Polar Opposites” (2010) and showed the audience how he wrote the book to answer a question he was frequently asked: “Why do you draw so many polar bears, but never draw penguins with them?”

Alex the polar bear and Zina the penguin not only live on opposite ends of the globe, they also have opposite personalities and likes.

The audience got to learn some author secrets hidden in the book. Birthday cards on the wall reveal that Zina was 38 and Alex was seven when the book takes places. Those were the ages of Brooks and his daughter at the time of publication. Also, Brooks told the audience that they could check out a dictionary of nautical flag symbols to decode a message hidden in one of the pictures.

The audience was large and enthusiastic about the presentation.

Rachel Sherwood, a 2016 Waterville High School graduate, likes to draw and to put her work, such as fan art, online.

Sherwood’s sister Tabatha needed a little more time to digest what she had learned from the presentation, but Rachel Sherwood had a thought in mind.

“Even a seemingly dumb idea can turn out somewhat okay,” she said.

A younger audience member, Khloe Suppes, said of the presentation, “It was very, very fun.”

She added, “It was cool how he could make the numbers and letters into animals so quickly.”

Suppes mother Krystle Crofcheck said she liked how Brooks got the whole audience participating.

“I think they’ll go home and do this now,” Crofcheck said of her three children.