Rodeo provides excitement at fair

Race directors Becky Matthiesen and Dave Mires. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A big attraction at the NCW Fair is the Big Bend Roundup Rodeo held each year on Saturday and Sunday. The dates for the event this year will be Aug. 26-27. Action will start at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 and at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

At the NCW Fair, gate races and relays are interspersed with the rodeo events to keep the roundup quite fast-paced.

“I think our program is very crowd-pleasing,” fair board member and race director Dave Mires said.

The rodeo includes bucking bulls, bareback, saddle broncs, barrel riding, steer wrestling, calf and team roping, break away roping and wild horse races. A fun event that was brought back to the roundup last year was mutton bustin’ for children 40 pounds and under.

There are six gate races held each day of the roundup, including one senior relay and one junior relay. There will also be a kids pony relay, which is new this year. Cowgirl and cowboy races give everyone who wants to ride the chance to race a quarter-mile for fun.

Some of the biggest races of the weekend are the mile derby and the Indian relay race. The Indian relay features a minimum purse of $6,000, so it is a big deal for the teams that participate. Teams consist of three horses and four people, with one person serving as the jockey and three serving as holders and catchers. Teams and other participants come mostly from the Spokane and Colville Indian tribes.

Fair board member Melodie Gutzwiler has served as the rodeo director for the past five years. Gutzwiler, a resident of Badger Mountain, grew up around rodeo and then, in turn, raised her children in the sport. She remembers traveling around the rodeo circuit with her parents to support her dad and brother in rodeo events. When she was 11, she started barrel racing and then moved on to high school, amateur and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) competition.

When her two children, Nate and Nick, got involved in junior rodeo she turned her attention toward supporting them. Both now compete in the PRCA rodeo circuit.

Gutzwiler said that she likes the competition of rodeo and she also likes the sense of family that is present behind the scenes in the rodeo circuit. She feels that the Big Bend Roundup Rodeo has a way of bringing people together and it is face-paced because of the way that rodeo and races are interspersed.

Before the roundup arrives, Gutzwiler is busy getting sponsors, making sure the grounds are in good condition, that the stock contractor is lined up and that the contestants and Pro-West rodeo committees have all they need. She is helped in all these efforts by her fellow fair board member and rodeo committee member Leslie Garneau.

In addition to Mires, another race director and fellow fair board member is Becky Matthiesen. Mires has been race director for 43 years and Matthiesen for 31.

Mires was involved in the races since he was 17 and he started helping at the gates, the same job he currently does during the roundup. Mires said that because he has been involved for so long he knows generations of race participants.

In recent years, Mires and his wife Marvel have been instrumental in obtaining sponsors for the races. This provides additional funds to the purse money that Douglas County budgets, attracting top racers to the event.

Matthiesen runs the office, which can become a pretty crazy place during fair time. That is where racers register on the Friday before the event and where they collect prize money. It also becomes a gathering place when the event is over for the day. Matthiesen assigns stalls to racers, announces the races and makes sure the horses get out on the track when they are supposed to.

Admission to the Big Bend Roundup Rodeo is included in regular fair admission. Tickets for the covered grandstand seats are available for an extra $5.