Busy time at Waterville Library

“Create!” participants show off “fairy gardens” that they built Aug. 1. From left, Hana Hinderer, Seth Suppes, Asa Hinderer, May Hinderer, Alyvia Hosford, Evan Dahlke, Duke Hutchinson and Addi Hutchinson. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Library continues to be a busy place this summer with programs for children almost every day of the week.

Chelan County PUD education specialist Bob Bauer, known to many as “Mr. Energy,” visited the library July 31 and showed both children and adults amazing things about science using magnets, balloons and prisms, and showed how energy is transferred using the children as conductors. Bauer works for the PUD at the Rocky Reach Visitors Center and has been teaching children about energy for many years. He is a favorite at the library.

“Create!” time was held Aug. 1 where students gathered to build “fairy gardens” or as one child said, a house for his gnomes. Over a dozen students participated building their creations with such items as cardboard, wood pieces, plastic jugs, jewels, stones and stickers. Each was unique and amazing. At the end of the event, each child was presented with a free book about fairies. “Create!” is held Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Another program brought to Waterville, through the Friends of the Library, was a traveling planetarium show presented by the Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth. Four shows were held Aug. 2-3 at the North Central Washington Fairgrounds. Brook Hinton and Will Crowley, from the Institute, showed the children many constellations, how the stars line up on different dates during the year and what happens during an eclipse. There was also a drawing after each of the shows for a special book about stars, donated by the Friends of the Library.

Preschool story and craft time is held at 10 a.m. on Mondays and 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays. One recent session involved the story of children who create art and build projects, followed by the opportunity for modeling items out of clay.

“Build It!” time is held every Friday at 2 p.m. Children ages 6 years and older have a chance to build amazing structures using wood, metal or just about anything. It goes along with the theme for the library’s summer program called “Build a Better World.”

In addition to these programs, the summer reading program continues until Aug.18. Weekly raffles continue and kids still have time to enter the raffles and finish their reading log. Hours for the summer reading program need to be turned in by Aug. 18 to collect prizes.

There will be many more programs coming up in the fall for both children and adults. For more information, call 745-8354, visit the library’s Facebook page or stop by for a flyer.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.