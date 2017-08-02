Conservation district sponsors fair exhibit

WATERVILLE — Students throughout North Central Washington are invited to participate in the Douglas County Agriculture Exhibit at this year’s NCW Fair, Aug. 24-27.

The exhibit is sponsored by the South Douglas Conservation District.

Entries should relate to agriculture in North Central Washington and be in poster form. Themes can include growing, marketing, harvesting, equipment, pests, conservation practices or any other topic dealing with agriculture.

Cash awards of $100 will be given in junior (grades 3-5), intermediate (grades 6-8) and senior (grades 9-12) divisions. The exhibit will take place in the horticulture building. Entries should be brought in on the fair’s entry day on Aug. 23.

More information is available in the NCW Fair premium book (page 24) or by calling Carol Cowling at 745-9160.