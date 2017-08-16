County commissioners lead barn-painting efforts at the NCW fairgrounds

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The first Monday in August saw the Douglas County commissioners involved in county business in a different way than most Monday mornings. Instead of dressing in office clothes and heading for their chambers at the courthouse to conduct business, Steve Jenkins, Kyle Steinburg and Dan Sutton dressed up in painting clothes and headed to the NCW fairgrounds with painting supplies and equipment.

They were joined by some of the county maintenance staff and by a number of volunteers in their efforts to repaint the front of the barns.

Jenkins explained that this would be a thorough job that should be able to stand the test of time. The commissioners and other workers and volunteers began by finishing up some scraping done earlier. Then they applied a coat of primer and finally a coat of white paint for each of the barns.

“I want this place to sparkle,” Jenkins said.

The painting project came about after the commissioners took a walk around the fairgrounds this spring and noted projects that needed to be done. They decided that since they often ask others to volunteer to help at the fairgrounds they would take the initiative and spearhead the painting project.

“Sometimes you need to lead from the front to get things done,” Steinburg said.

Steinburg arranged for the donation of paint for the project from Standard Paint and Flooring in Wenatchee and from Benjamin Moore Paint. Prazer Construction of East Wenatchee donated the use of two construction lifts through the end of this year’s fair.

The commissioners rearranged their regular schedule so that Monday’s business would be taken care of in a long day Aug. 8.

While the commissioners worked at the front of the barns, other volunteers worked around the den. Siblings Harli and Kyle Stentz of East Wenatchee were some of the younger volunteers that took up brushes in the efforts.

Another was Kaden Steinburg, who especially liked helping operate one of the lifts.

The group, which began work around 6:30 a.m. to try to beat the heat, finished up around 3:30 p.m.

“It was getting pretty hot toward the end of the day, but we persevered and got it done,” Kyle Steinburg said.

Steinburg added that the goal for the fair is to get the facility used for more events throughout the year, and getting it looking good is the first step towards this goal. The county has been putting a lot of time, effort and money into making some basic improvements this summer, including the completion of an asphalt project around the community hall.

Steinburg said that it would be ideal if the barns could be renovated or replaced, but that is not financially possible at this time.

“It’s the best we can do with what we have to work with at this point,” Steinburg said of the painting. During the next few weeks before the fair, he said that volunteers and county maintenance crews would be working on finishing up the trim on the barns, and repainting the concession stands and entry booth.