Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

July 27

Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1400 block of Columbia Avenue, damage was done to a canvas canopy. There are no suspects.

July 28

Bridgeport Bar, theft: 100 block of Arden Avenue, four gallons of gas were stolen out of a vehicle. There are no suspects.

July 30

Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 1500 block of Center Street, cash, a skateboard, and a car speaker and amplifier were taken out of an unsecured vehicle. There are no suspects.

July 31

Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 5500 block of Rock Island Road, a Garmin GPS was taken out of a vehicle. The window of the vehicle had been left rolled down.

Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 5400 block of Penn Avenue, loyalty cards, a few gift cards, some expired debit cards, loose change and a cosmetic bag were taken out of an unsecured vehicle.