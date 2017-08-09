Douglas County Sheriff’s ReportPosted by Empire Press on Aug 9, 2017 in All Content, News, Sheriff's Report | Comments Off on Douglas County Sheriff’s Report
July 27
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1400 block of Columbia Avenue, damage was done to a canvas canopy. There are no suspects.
July 28
Bridgeport Bar, theft: 100 block of Arden Avenue, four gallons of gas were stolen out of a vehicle. There are no suspects.
July 30
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 1500 block of Center Street, cash, a skateboard, and a car speaker and amplifier were taken out of an unsecured vehicle. There are no suspects.
July 31
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 5500 block of Rock Island Road, a Garmin GPS was taken out of a vehicle. The window of the vehicle had been left rolled down.
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 5400 block of Penn Avenue, loyalty cards, a few gift cards, some expired debit cards, loose change and a cosmetic bag were taken out of an unsecured vehicle.