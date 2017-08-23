Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Aug. 10

Rock Island, accident: 10 block of Akron Avenue, deputies responded to a report of a hit and run vehicle/pedestrian accident. The reporting party stated that the suspect had fled the scene. When deputies arrived a man was being treated by firefighters. The investigation revealed that two men had gotten into an argument over accusations of theft. One man got into a car. The second man approached the vehicle and punched him in the face. The driver backed up violently. One of the tires caught the second man’s leg. He fell down and was run over. The driver fled the scene. The injured man was transported to Confluence Central Washington Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was unknown. The driver was identified as Gordon McVay, 46, of East Wenatchee. McVay contacted the Sheriff’s Office the next day and agreed to give a statement. He was subsequently arrested for hit and run and was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center without incident.

Aug. 12

Bridgeport Bar, animal problem: 10 block of Richards Avenue, four cats belonging to a woman died with poisoning symptoms. It is not known if the cats, which tended to roam from home, were poisoned intentionally or not. The case is closed pending further leads.

Bridgeport, drugs: a cigar with marijuana in it was confiscated from a 19-year-old during a traffic stop.

Aug. 13

Bridgeport, disturbance: 700 block of Fairview Avenue, there was a report of about seven subjects fighting. Ezequiel Sanchez, 25, of Bridgeport, was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked into Okanogan County Jail.

Aug. 14

Waterville, theft: 100 block of W. Locust Street, a landlord reported that tenants took a refrigerator from an apartment when they moved out. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

Aug. 17

Rock Island, burglary: 1800 block of Douglas Street, a camp trailer was broken into by prying on the door. A TV and game console are missing. There are no suspects.