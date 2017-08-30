Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Aug. 21

Bridgeport, juvenile problem: there was a report of juveniles accessing the roof of an apartment building and damaging some of the awnings. The sheriff’s office is still working to identify those involved so the parents can be contacted.

Aug. 22

Orondo, marine: Highway 97 Orondo Spur Road, an aluminum Harbor Craft boat was found adrift. The boat was towed ashore, but because it had no registration the owner could not be contacted.

Rock Island, theft: 200 block of Saunders Avenue, a vehicle was stolen. The case is still under investigation.

Rock Island, suspicious: 1300 block of Douglas Street, two juveniles who were home alone believed that someone had entered their home, but could not confirm that this had in fact happened.

Aug. 23

Waterville, suspicious: 100 block of W. Walnut Street, an employee of a business reported that a man was sleeping in an abandoned vehicle on the property. The deputy arrived and advised the man to leave.

Aug. 24

Bridgeport, property: 2200 block of Columbia Blvd., there was a report of a lost wallet.

Mansfield, fraud/forgery: 200 block of Morrow Street, the reporting party said that people had come by his or her home and had offered to repair the driveway. They made an agreement to have the repair work done, but the people who had offered never returned to do the work. No money was lost.