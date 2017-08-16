Fair spotlight on Waterville in 1963

Following the Grant, Okanogan and Chelan County fairs, the spotlight moves eastward to Waterville and the 1963 North Central Washington District Fair held Sept. 12-15. It is the showplace for exhibitors from six Central Washington counties. New signs go up at the fairgrounds prior to the opening. Roy Osborne of Waterville, left, and Howard Snyder, fairgrounds superintendent, put up one of the signs on a barn. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)