Farmers ready for start of harvest

Chad Viebrock cuts a field of wheat a few miles east of Waterville in August of 2016. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Julia Hinderer, a 2016 Waterville High School graduate, was sitting in the weigh house at the Waterville grain silo July 28 with a lot of down time.

She had just weighed a truckload of dry peas headed to Ephrata for storage. She said she likes her job, but sometimes it can get boring. Hinderer wasn’t likely to be bored the next week, though.

Central Washington Grain Growers (CWGG) warehouseman Kelly Mires said that all the silos at the Waterville location were ready for an influx of wheat expected toward the middle or end of the first week in August.

Though a few farmers in the area were already out harvesting wheat July 24-28, most were either harvesting dry peas or gearing up for the big week ahead.

CWGG General Manager Paul Katovich said that his office staff was prepared for the peek week of the season the first week in August. He said that this is about one week behind the average peek.

Every elevator in the area was open, according to Katovich.

“We’re ready,” Katovich said of both the elevators and the office staff.

Peas, a crop that CWGG has been working on developing over the past few years, are increasing in acreage year by year. It’s good that these mature ahead of the wheat.

“That makes it a little smoother at the elevator,” Katovich said.

In terms of the wheat crop, Katovich said it was still too early to draw a conclusion on quality or quantity of the harvest, but there aren’t big worries about the crop.

“Right now, I see a crop that’s pretty benign,” he said, “It doesn’t appear that we’re going to have much of an issue this year at all.”