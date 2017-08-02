Fishing event serves kids with special needs Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities, Recreation | Comments Off on Fishing event serves kids with special needs Posted by Empire Press on Aug 2, 2017 in All Content

MOSES LAKE — The Bureau of Reclamation’s Ephrata Field Office will host its annual C.A.S.T. for Kids event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Potholes Reservoir.

The one-day event offers fishing and boating activities designed to accommodate children with special needs. Participating children range from 7 to 16 years and will receive fishing gear, a T-shirt and a hat. Morning fishing will be followed by a picnic lunch. The event will be cancelled by rain.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Abby Jennings at 754-0211.