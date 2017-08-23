Green Riders stop in Waterville

Lee Davenport and Claude Courchesne of Green Riders stop in Waterville on Aug. 14 while en route to Seattle. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Two bicyclists from the group Green Riders — Good Deeds on Bikes stopped at the Waterville Library on Aug. 14.

Green Riders cycle across the country “in the service of the many good people of our nation,” according to the website of founder Rob Greenfield. Greenfield is an adventurer, environmental activist and humanitarian and is dedicated to leading the way to a more sustainable and just world. He also founded the Food Waste Fiasco, a campaign to bring attention to the amount of food that is wasted each year in America as well as to help others in need of food.

Green Riders strive to help people grow their own food and live more sustainably. They also stop by farms and gardens across the country to learn from what they are doing and share their work. They visit permaculture farms, organic farms, “off the grid” homesteads, sustainability centers and more.

The original group of 32 cyclists started out in May from New York City with the goal of reaching Seattle by August. Some of the riders planned to travel the entire distance while others joined in for a day or two or a couple of weeks along the way.

Before reaching Waterville, the group split into two. One going on to Seattle and the other to Portland. Each had a special project planned at their perspective cities.

The two riders in Waterville were 62-year-old Claude Courchesne from Montreal, Quebec, and 45-year-old Lee Davenport from Madison, Wisc. Davenport was the oldest female rider with the group while Courchesne was the second oldest male rider.

Throughout their travels, Courchesne and Davenport and the other cyclists helped pick up trash, planted flowers and trees, and helped some families with blueberry harvest. The cyclists also went through trash at some locations to show just how much good edible food is thrown out. They took photos of the wasted food to share with those who were willing to listen to their story.

In Seattle, they planned to help plant fruit trees. Courchesne and Davenport arrived at their destination last week.

The Green Riders complete route was about 3,700 miles. They stayed at simple campgrounds such as parks, schools, churches and farmyards. There was no support vehicle so each rider carried his or her own clothes, necessities and food. Each rider’s bike weighed an average of 115 pounds.

Davenport experienced cellphone problems in Montana and when they were headed into a city for help, her bike malfunctioned and she crashed. She was taken to a clinic on the Blackfoot Reservation in Browning where she was treated for her injuries. A friend in Eureka, Mont., took her to her home to recover and Davenport’s mother sent her a replacement bicycle. After a few days, Davenport was driven to where her group was. She regrets that she was not able to bicycle through Glacier National Park.

“The worst thing about biking is the strong head winds we get sometimes and being chased by dogs. I was bit once,” Courchesne said. “Our group is about helping save our planet by the awareness we bring to others.”

Davenport said, “I have never been a part of a better group…”

For more information about the Green Riders and their travels, visit robgreenfield.tv/greenriderstour or their Facebook page.