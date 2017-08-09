Letter to the EditorPosted by Empire Press on Aug 9, 2017 in All Content, Letters to the Editor, Voices | Comments Off on Letter to the Editor
Museum donation
The Douglas County Historical Society Museum sends sincere appreciation to Scott Rock of Rock Steel Structure Inc. for their generous donation to fix the roof at the museum in Waterville. Generous donations such as Scott’s allows us to continue our work for our community, the county and many visitors.
Thank you, Scott.
Sharon LaCrosse, secretary
Douglas County Museum Board
Waterville