Mansfield Community Church hosts Vacation Bible School

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Community Church hosted Vacation Bible School July 24-27.

Traditionally, Vacation Bible School is a community outreach that local churches provide to introduce children to Christianity.

This year’s program was a co-effort of the Mansfield church and the Living Faith Community Church from Philomath, Ore. Approximately 30 children in kindergarten through fifth grade attended.

Matt Phelps, youth pastor for the Living Faith Community Church, said that his group was excited to share Vacation Bible School this year with Mansfield Community Church.

“Mansfield is a very friendly town. We were welcomed as soon as we got here, and felt like a part of the family,” Phelps said.

Each year, Vacation Bible School promotes a different Christian theme for the children to learn about Jesus. This year’s aquatic theme was “The Deep Sea Discovery.”

The four-day program included opening prayers, Bible stories and memory verses, games, snacks, crafts, songs, dance and closing prayers.

Each daily session focused on a different topic and lesson.

Monday’s topic was “God Knows Me!” This lesson included a Bible story about Noah.

Tuesday was Hat Day with the topic “God Hears Me!” The lesson encouraged children to come to God confidently with their needs according to His will.

Wednesday was Waterslide and Flip-Flop Day. Volunteers made a waterslide out of a strip of clear plastic and used a water hose. The children took several turns and enjoyed the summer fun in the hot weather. The day’s topic was “God Strengthens Me!,” with a related Bible verse. There was also an evening program and barbecue for the community. The children shared what they had been learning with family and friends.

The final session on Thursday was Crazy Hair Day. The topic was “God Loves Me!,” with a related Bible verse on how God showed His love to all.

Mansfield High School junior David MacDonald was a Vacation Bible School volunteer counselor. “I think it’s important for the kids to know more about Jesus, and his love for children,” he said.

Nancy Harshaw, wife of Mansfield Community Church Pastor LeRoy Harshaw, said that it was a nice turnout of children. She emphasized the importance of Vacation Bible School for children during the summer.

“We believe that planting God’s word in the children when they are young is so important to their future spiritual growth. We are glad that we have two churches working together to combine our efforts for VBS each year. Thank you, volunteers, for all of your help and support,” Harshaw said.