McCoy headlining NCW Fair

Neal McCoy headlines the grandstand show at the NCW Fair. (Provided photo)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

A wide range of musical talent is scheduled throughout the run of this year’s NCW Fair, Aug. 24-27.

Andrew Thompson starts the list on Aug. 24 with a Christian concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Community Hall.

Thompson is the senior pastor at Columbia Grove Covenant Church in East Wenatchee. He is a published songwriter whose songs have been used in churches across the U.S. and Canada, according to his church’s website. Thompson released the 2014 CD “Louder Than Words,” including the songs “1,000 Years,” “Christ Our Hope is Here,” “Majesty in Mountaintops,” along with the title track.

Waterville’s own Jumpers Flats leads off the evening on Aug. 25 for the grandstand show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The band has been together since 2010 and they enjoy every minute of playing music, according to member Josh Barnes.

They specialize in country and classic rock with influences that include George Strait, Blake Shelton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, Brooks and Dunn, Johnny Cash, Zac Brown Band and others, according to their Facebook page.

Members of the group are Jeff Smoke, lead vocals and keyboards; Justin Grillo, vocals and guitar; Josh Barnes, vocals and lead guitar; Dean Longanecker, bass guitar; Dave Barnes, drums; and Keith Jorgensen, vocals and harmonica. Jeremy Weber is an honorary member on bass guitar.

Dave Barnes of Waterville is manager of the group and has kept busy booking requests for performances.

The band most recently performed during Waterville Days and at Milepost 111 Brewing Company in Cashmere.

Country recording artist Neal McCoy will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Texas-born McCoy has released 34 singles on country radio and 15 studio albums, according to his website. McCoy’s breakout year was in 1993, when he had back-to-back No. 1 hits with “No Doubt About It” and “Wink.” Success continued into the 1990s and beyond with more best-selling albums and Top 10 singles including “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On.”

McCoy took a different musical direction with 2011’s “Music of Your Life,” a big band jazz and country blend with Les Brown Jr., which was recorded for a public television special. He also paid homage to his longtime friend and mentor Charley Pride with a tribute album released in 2013. McCoy returned with “You Don’t Know Me,” an album of big band standards, which was released in 2015.

McCoy has performed in USO tours around the world and has received multiple awards from the Academy of Country Music, Country Radio Broadcasters and the Masonic Grand Lodge. He supports his own charity organization called the East Texas Angel Network, which is committed to improving the lives of children.

McCoy continues to keep a busy schedule throughout the year. His stop in Waterville is on his current tour taking him from coast-to-coast.

An all-inclusive worship service sponsored by Waterville/Mansfield area churches will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the Community Hall. Music will be provided by Sam Buckingham of Mansfield. Pastors from Waterville and Mansfield churches will each offer brief messages along with the music and fellowship.

For a complete schedule of NCW Fair entertainment, go to ncwfair.org or call the fair office at 745-8480.