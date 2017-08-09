NCB sponsors free fair tickets Aug. 24

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

North Cascades Bank (NCB) will sponsor free admission to the North Central Washington Fair on Aug. 24. Complementary tickets are available at any branch.

Fair Manager Loni Rahm and fair staff are working to make this an exciting day for families. They have arranged for Joel Brantley to do three shows. These include “Respect, Responsibility and Rock n’ Roll” at 11 a.m., “Happy Bein’ Me” at 2 p.m., and “The Country Hoe-Down” at 4 p.m.

In addition, there will be several Christian performers with Sam Buckingham and the King Biscuit Blues Band performing at noon and Andrew Thompson performing for the Christian music concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Rahm has confirmed that Trinity Inflatables of Cashmere will have the lawn covered with inflatables and midway games that will provide fun for all ages. It was not possible for the fair to secure a carnival company this year.

Thursday is also the time to view judging in the barns, so it is an exciting day to be at the fair.

Rahm said she feels great about the free admission day.

“We want to make it affordable for all families to come and experience the fair,” she said.