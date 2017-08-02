NCW Fair prep underway

Some of the bedding for the animals at the fair. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The 2017 North Central Washington Fair is almost here. The four-day event will be Aug. 24-27.

This has been a year of change for the fair operations. In May, interim manager Ed Daling handed over the keys to Loni Rahm, the new manager. Daling had served as interim manager since last fall and had been a great asset to the fairgrounds. Rahm took over with great energy and passion for the mission of the fair.

There have been obstacles in the planning for this year’s fair.

The biggest challenge has been securing the carnival rides and midway.

“Carnival companies are, like many service providers, consolidating and merging. So there are fewer of them every year, and the smaller fairs are losing out in the transition. We are currently negotiating for an amusement center full of inflatables and other activities to provide the element of adventure, thrills and excitement for kids of all ages,” said Rahm.

Along with the planning and meetings in preparation for the fair, there are many maintenance and cleaning projects that go on all summer long.

One of those projects was the hanging of a barn quilt above the Community Hall doors last week. The Barn Quilts of Douglas County organization donated an 8-foot barn quilt to the fair as a show of appreciation for letting the group use The Den for their painting of the barn quilts.

Other projects at the fairgrounds have included preparing flower planters for distribution, cleaning out buildings, painting and sprucing up the grounds. One of the most recent major projects was the repaving of the parking area and public area around the Community Hall and alongside The Den.

Rahm said that the fairgrounds is in need for volunteers to help with the scraping and painting of the buildings. A work day is scheduled for Aug. 7 beginning at 7 a.m. Adults are needed to do much of the scraping and painting, involving work on ladders. Other volunteers are also welcome to help with other painting that day, as well as other miscellaneous work within the buildings. Anyone interested in helping out should contact the fair office at 745-8480.

There is also a great need for volunteers to help during the week of the fair. Everyone with time available is encouraged to volunteer — for the days before the fair begins and during the fair — and should call the fair office to sign up.

For a schedule of events and to view the premium book online, visit the fair’s website at ncwfair.org.