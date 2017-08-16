NCW Fair is a yearly highlight for 94-year-old Waterville resident

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

When Irene Viebrock’s husband Ray was a young man he took part in the pony express races held during the NCW Fair. His team members were his brother Lewis and their friend Rinehart Dahlke.

Ray would ride, Lewis would hold the horse and Dahlke would boost Ray into position on the horse. Horses were exchanged two times during the race.

“To me it looked dangerous,” Irene Viebrock said.

For Viebrock, the fair was something new in those days. Growing up on a wheat ranch near Farmer, there wasn’t leisure time available to attend the fair, which was held in September.

However as an adult, Viebrock, now 94, has been to just about every year’s NCW Fair.

She and Ray were always big rodeo fans and made sure to attend each year. Before they left the rodeo and races, they would always go buy corn dogs. They loved all the events, especially since they knew many of the participants.

They also went to the dances in the evenings. There was always a live band that played waltz music and everyone knew how to dance. It was a regular part of plateau life back then.

The dances were fun social events.

“Everybody danced with everybody,” Viebrock said.

The fair also included contests in traditional skills — like sack sewing. In the early days, instead of just being loaded in a truck, wheat needed to be packed in sacks that were sewn by hand. So, it was a useful skill to be able to sew these sacks quickly.

For years, Viebrock co-chaired the horticulture barn along with either Gert Snyder or Janell Bourton. That made fair time busy for Viebrock. There were a lot more entries when the fair was still held in September because so much more produce was ready for harvest by that time. The plates that held the entries had to overlap each other in order for them all to fit on the display shelves.

Viebrock said she agreed to be the co-chair of the barn because the need seemed to be there and she was asked. She wasn’t especially a gardening person, but she enjoyed the job because she got to socialize so much.

“I enjoyed visiting the people,” Viebrock said.

The Viebrocks never had their own children, but they spent a lot of time with Irene’s nieces Janna, Ladonna and Elonna.

When fair time came around, Irene would take the girls to the carnival. She herself loved the Ferris wheel and tried to ride on it each year.

Since she was working at the horticulture barn, she also would check to see if any of the girls’ entries received ribbons. Then she would call them to let them know.

The fair was always a very exciting time. People looked forward to seeing the carnival come to town and they looked forward to having something different to do those few days of the year.

“Those days we didn’t have so many things to go to,” Viebrock said.

In 2008, a year after Ray Viebrock passed away, Irene received a plaque from the fair board to commemorate the many years that she and Ray were involved with the fair.