New open horse class at this year's fair
Posted by Empire Press on Aug 2, 2017

WATERVILLE — A new walk/trot class for horses has been added to the existing list of classes in the open horse barn for this year’s NCW Fair, Aug. 24-27.

There had previously been a walk/trot class for riders 12 years and under. The new class is for participants over the age of 12. It will benefit older riders not accustomed to loping with their horse, new riders or horses not experienced enough for the faster gaits. The new class gives participants another opportunity to show their horses at the fair.

More information is available in the NCW Fair premium book (page 33).