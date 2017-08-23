New water and sewer rate system is ready for a vote Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on New water and sewer rate system is ready for a vote Posted by Empire Press on Aug 23, 2017 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A new water and sewer rate system is close to being finalized for the town of Waterville. Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson presented council members with an updated list of the new and old rates at the Aug. 21 regular meeting. Peterson also told the council that she had contacted the town’s software company and found that billing software would be able to peg sewer rates to winter water usage for each customer.

The new water rates include increases in the base rate for all users, with small increases for the smallest meter size and larger increases as meter size increases. The increase will range from $1.65 for a ¾-inch meter to $22.10 for a four-inch meter. Base rate usage remains at 500 cubic feet per month. For those who use over this amount there are four tiers of charges for each additional 100 cubic feet. These tiers will range from $1 for 501-1,000 cubic feet per month to $6 for over 6,000 cubic feet per month.

The sewer base rate will increase almost $10 to $39 per month for up to 500 cubic feet of monthly water usage. Those who use over 500 cubic feet of water from November to April will incur additional charges matching water tier rates. A customer’s usage charge will hold in place from the time meters are read each April until the next April.

For more information about the new water and sewer rates, contact town hall.

Town attorney Steve Smith will draft an ordinance on the charges to be presented to the council for a vote at the Sept. 5 meeting.

In other matters, at the Aug. 7 meeting, councilwoman Joyce Huber had requested regular reports from code enforcement officer Hugh Theiler on how code enforcement cases are being addressed. Theiler presented the council with a list of open cases and a status comment for each case. Theiler was unable to attend the Aug. 21 meeting to answer questions. Mayor Royal DeVaney said that he was planning to attend the Sept. 5 meeting.

Huber said that she could not be at the Sept. 5 meeting and that she wanted to express concern that letters were being sent to violators but that the council did not know what follow up action was taken after that.

The town is entering its annual budget process. Revenue estimates will be presented Sept. 5. The council budget workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 27. A public hearing on the Ad Valorem tax and ordinance and on estimated revenue will be held Oct. 16. A public hearing on the preliminary budget will be held Nov. 6. The final budget hearing and vote will be held Nov. 20.

The council had the chance to look through the 2018-2023 Capital Facilities Plan. There was some discussion on the plan, but no changes were recommended. The council will vote on whether to approve the plan at the Sept. 5 meeting.

DeVaney said that the state auditor’s entrance conference for the 2016 town audit will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at town hall. During this conference, the auditor introduces herself and gives town staff an overview of the upcoming audit.

DeVaney said that the Rainier Street irrigation project has been pressure tested and is near completion. The main vault, which houses the valves that connect the irrigation line with the well apparatus, still remains to be completed. A subcontractor initially made some errors in this aspect of the project and is redoing them.

Huber reported that at the last Link Transit board meeting awards were given to employees. She noted that two employees were honored for 25 years of accident-free driving with the transit system. Huber reported that regular ridership had decreased a little and that construction in some areas had been responsible for delays in bus service. The fifth electric bus from BYD was delivered on time and has been accepted. Huber said that Link would be going forward with some expansion of service based on recent survey results.

Chelan-Douglas Health Board member Jill Thompson reported that at the last meeting board members had signed a contract with the North Central Accountable Communities of Health (NCACH). The health board provides space and administrative support for the NCACH to improve health care for Medicaid patients for this region of Washington including Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties.

DeVaney reported that he and Peterson had attended a Department of Ecology funding workshop in Ellensburg Aug. 17 to pursue funding options. DeVaney said that it is looking like sewer base rates will eventually need to increase to $70.56 per month in order for the town to be eligible for grants to upgrade the sewer system. This rate reflects 2 percent of the median monthly income from data recently collected in the town’s income survey. The survey revealed a median annual income of $42,340.

DeVaney said that the town has submitted a third application to the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for an overlay of Walnut Street from Chelan Avenue to Monroe Street.

Lisa Davies, executive director of the Waterville Main Street Association, thanked town staff for hanging the barn quilt at the Recycle Center and commented on the attractive appearance of the quilt on that building. She said that the barn quilt project is almost completed for the year, with just one quilt still to be hung at the school.

Town hall will be closed on Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.